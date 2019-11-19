Naomie Harris says the female characters ''drive the plot'' in 'No Time To Die'.

The 43-year-old actress - who reprises her role as Eve Moneypenny in the blockbuster - insists she and the other three female leads in the 007 movie all have very prominent roles in the movie and are ''four strong, intelligent women''.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, Naomie said: ''In Bond 25 you have four strong, intelligent women who are responsible for driving the plot forward. They've never had that in Bond before.''

The 'Black and Blue' star also remarked on Daniel Craig's James Bond being in love with Dr. Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux) who he is rumoured to be married to in 'No Time To Die'.

She added: ''He's not disrespecting women, he's not after women because of how attractive she looks and what quality she is. He's genuinely in a relationship with a woman he respects, loves and cherishes.''

Naomie's co-star Ana De Armas - who portrays Lashana - previously spilled that women ''wear the pants'' in the action flick.

Ana said: ''It's pretty obvious that there is an evolution in the fact that Lashana is one of the main characters in the film and wears the pants - literally. I wear the gown. She wears the pants.''

Meanwhile, it has been suggested that Daniel - who is believed to be playing Bond for the fifth and final time in this film - has been the driving force behind the modernisation of the franchise and was influential in hiring 'Fleabag' creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge to co-write the script.

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: ''Daniel has been the driving force behind 'Bond 25'. He is determined to go out in style.

''He hired Phoebe and he's been closely involved in every aspect of this film, from the script and development of the characters.''