Naomie Harris says it's ''amazing'' to be able to shoot 'Bond 25' in Jamaica because it is her mother's home country.

It was confirmed on Thursday (25.04.19) that the 42-year-old actress will reprise her role as Eve Moneypenny for a third time in the new 007 adventure alongside returning cast members Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright and Daniel Craig - who is playing the British spy for the fifth and final time.

The movie will begin with Bond off active service and living a tranquil life in Jamaica and shooting is already underway.

'Skyfall' star Naomie revealed that her family ''went crazy'' when she told them she'd be returning to the franchise and says they're ''so excited'' that the movie is being filmed on the Caribbean island because it is where he mother was born and grew up before she emigrated to London.

Speaking during a live Q&A announcing the cast and confirming shooting is underway, Naomie said: ''All I thought about was my family actually I just thought, 'Oh they're gonna go crazy.' And they did go crazy, they threw a massive party and it's been like a whole celebration. It's not like I just got the job it's like the whole family got the job and they're so excited about it, they're all huge Bond fans, it means so much to all of us. They're all so excited because it's happening here [Jamaica]. I'm Jamaican, that's where my roots are from, so it's amazing that it's being launched here, so amazing.''

The film's producer Barbara Broccoli added that its ''incredible'' to be shooting in the country where James Bond author IAN FLEMING, lived when he created the iconic character.

She said: ''It's incredible to be here this is where James Bond was created 57 years ago.''

The film will see Bond return to the same beach that featured in 1963's 'Dr No' and 1973's 'Live and Let Die'.

Other locations for filming include London, Italy, Norway and Pinewood Studios.