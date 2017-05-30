Naomie Harris believes ''finishing touch jewellery'' completes any ensemble.

The 40-year-old actress thinks accessories ''bring an outfit together'', and she loves to adorn diamonds, or a ''stone which sparkles'' because she has claimed it reminds her of her ''uniqueness'' and to ''keep shining'' throughout the day.

Speaking about her fashion choices to Vogue.co.uk, the brunette beauty said: ''For me it's the finishing touch jewellery really brings an outfit together - and I think that a stone which sparkles can make us think of our own uniqueness ... which remind me to keep shining.

''It makes a huge difference to me.''

And Naomie also believes fashion is all about ''self-expression'' and being ''fun''.

She said: ''After all fashion is about self-expression and fun and it's important to feel beautiful when I'm walking the red carpet. Happiness sells so much.''

The 'Moonlight' star has revealed when she is choosing what to wear she will look for items in ''classic fitted shapes with a quirky element''.

She explained: ''I just love colour.

''I always look for classic fitted shapes with a quirky element.''

Although Naomie counts Mary Katrantzou and Christopher Kane's creations as her favourite designer brands, she also ''loves'' Gucci items.

She said: ''Oh, and I love Gucci.''

Meanwhile, Naomie is set for a busy year ahead as she has signed up to appear in the adventure film 'Rampage', which is based on the 1980s video game of the same name, alongside Dwayne Johnson.

Similarly to the game, the movie will feature three animals - a gorilla, crocodile and wolf - who create chaos on North America's biggest cities and Johnson's character is the only one who can save them.

'Rampage' is slated for release in April 2018.