Naomie Harris says she got bullied in school because she is an ''oddball'' but it ''fuelled her ambition'' to make it as an actress.
The 'Moonlight' star has admitted she ''retreated into a world of her own imagination'' when a class bully turned everyone against her.
She said: ''I think there was a lot of jealousy towards me. I have always been an oddball. I didn't have many friends, and the class bully turned everyone against me, so I retreated into a world of my own imagination. In hindsight that was a blessing, because acting is all about escaping to an imaginary world.''
And the 42-year-old actress was always told no growing up but being bullied ''fuelled her ambition'' to make it as an actress.
She added to The Sunday Times' Style magazine: ''What I heard so much when I was growing up was, 'You'll never make it, you're black, you're a woman, it's really hard out there, there's so much racism in the industry, how are you going to overcome it?' I just heard the word no. But being bullied fuelled my ambition and gave me an immense desire to prove something.''
Naomie previously revealed she enjoys a ''challenge'' in her career.
She said: ''That's the joy of it. I want to keep my career as varied as possible. I want to keep challenging myself, that is what keeps it exciting. What is advantageous [about my job] is that we're in a time of flux, in which people are realising that old models of doing business aren't working. Before you'd just create a blockbuster script, add the right names in the mix, get a fancy director, and 'bob's your uncle,' we have a hit. It simply doesn't work like that anymore.''
