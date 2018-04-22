Naomie Harris had to ''lean on'' Dwayne Johnson while shooting 'Rampage'.

The 41-year-old actress may be used to big budget productions thanks to her work on the James Bond and 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise, but the action adventure was a very different experience and she was grateful for the guidance of her co-star.

She said: ''I went into it thinking it was going to be the same kind of deal.

''Actually, it was completely different because Bond doesn't really have green screen. We are out in the real world doing those stunts and largely we're doing them for real.

''I had to really lean on Dwyne because he was amazing. This is his world, it's not mine at all and I felt completely lost in the beginning.

''The way to get through it is just to pretend you're a kid and just to play and have fun. That's what I did.''

And Naomie found working with the wrestling icon very ''inspiring''.

She told Britain's OK! magazine: ''He's amazing and his charisma on set blew me away.

''I've never worked with somebody like him before.

''He can motivate others just by showing up. And he is one of the hardest workers I have ever me. Very inspiring.''

Though it was unfamiliar to her, Naomie enjoyed working with green screen as it meant the finished movie came as a complete surprise to her.

She said: ''For us, it's a bit of a mystery to be on something where you're looking at a green screen and then to see it come to life is so much fun.

''We get to be the audience as well as the actor in it.

''As an actor, you're just really grateful that something comes out and it looks OK!''