Naomie Harris' family enjoyed dinner with her Collateral Beauty co-star Will Smith and couldn't help themselves from sneaking pictures of the star.
The British actress reveals on Friday night's (23Dec16) The Graham Norton Show that publicly her family reacted with complete nonchalance to dining with the Hollywood superstar, however, privately they were taking pictures to post on social media.
Revealing that she and Will dined with her family recently, Naomie shares, “They were really casual and acted like a movie star comes over every day. They were cool but I did have to tell my little brother off for taking pictures of Will across the table."
But after she chastised her brother, it appeared she had taken the wrong family member to task.
"I said it was really rude to take pictures of people when they don’t know you’re doing it and he said, ‘It’s okay, mum’s already posted it on Facebook!’”, she exclaimed.
When asked where she's spending Christmas, the Spectre actress explained she is planning to be with her "brutally honest" family, who live close by.
“I live just eight doors down from my family so on Christmas day I walk up the hill in my pyjamas!," she laughed. “My family is brutally honest and if they don’t like a present they are given they say so! Growing up I thought it was perfectly normal until I took a boyfriend home and he said, ‘That’s just not normal, you just say, ‘Thank you!’”
