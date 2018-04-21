Naomie Harris took the part in 'Rampage' because it was ''completely the opposite'' from her previous role.

The 41-year-old actress chose to star alongside Dwayne Johnson in the action movie - based off the video game of the same name - because it was so different from the part of drug addict Paula she played in 'Moonlight'.

She told PorterEdit magazine: ''The reason I wanted to do Rampage was largely because after Moonlight, I did get a lot of offers, but they were all very much along the lines of [her drug-addicted character] Paula. So, 'Do you want to play the haggard mother' or 'Do you want to play the crack addict?' And I read [the script for 'Rampage'] and was like, 'This is nothing like Paula! Completely the opposite!'''

Meanwhile, Naomie previously confessed she is terrified at the thought of winning an Oscar and having to get up on stage and address hundreds of people.

She said: ''I don't get that nervous with red carpets any more. I used to get very nervous. Public speaking is the next hurdle I have to overcome. If I won the Oscar, I'd be so nervous that I'd be quaking in my boots ... I do get recognised more, but it's not as bad as I initially feared. I was always scared of losing my anonymity, but people just say really positive things, which is nice.''

And Naomie admits the role in 'Moonlight' goes against everything she always vowed in her career, but she fell in love with the script instantly.

She admitted: ''I always said, 'I won't play a drug addict, I won't play a prostitiute'. I had all these rules. And then along comes 'Moonlight' and it's this incredible script ... I cried three or four times, it's so moving. It's been tough because I don't smoke, I don't drink and I have no experience of addiction, so I was like, 'How the hell am I going to find this woman?' The only research I did was watching all these amazing clips and interviews with drug addicts on YouTube.''