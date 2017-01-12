Naomie Harris laid flat for one hour in the car to the Golden Globe Awards to avoid creasing her dress.

The 40-year-old actress - who was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in 'Moonlight' - has admitted she went to extreme lengths not to crumple her bejewelled custom-made Armani Privé gown for the prestigious ceremony, which saw her carried into the vehicle ''like a child'' and sit absolutely still for 60 minutes en route to the bash, because she would have felt ''awful'' if she had the slightest wrinkle in the material.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Tuesday (10.01.17) about the creation, the brunette beauty said: ''My dress has little crystals on it, and they're all sewn in by hand.

''They were sewn by this lovely guy called Leonardo from Armani, and he flew from Milan, didn't speak a word of English, but he flew from Milan, fit me in LA for the dress, and he just had so much love and care for this dress, like it was a baby or something.

''I got him to carry me like a child to the car. I just felt awful about the idea of wrinkling it! So, I got him to carry me like a child to the car, and then lay me flat so that I just spent the whole journey like this for like an hour on my way, because I just didn't want to wrinkle the dress for him.''

Meanwhile Naomie, who stars as an emotionally abusive mother Paula in the critically-acclaimed drama movie, has revealed she had reservations about playing a drug addict in the production.

Speaking previously, Naomie explained: ''I had real reservations about playing a crack addict because I've always fought against playing any kind of stereotypical roles.

''I'm very careful about the reputation of women, and as a black woman in particular I want to represent progressive roles for women and black people in general.

''Then I spoke to Barry and he said, 'I don't want you to play a stereotype. What I'm asking you to play is basically my mum.' ... It's a very similar journey - deeply connected with me.''