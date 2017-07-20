'Spectre' star Naomie Harris believes grounding, in which she takes her shoes and socks off when she gets off a plane, can prevent jet lag.
Naomie Harris claims walking around barefoot will prevent jet lag.
The 'Spectre' actress always applies a technique known as grounding when she lands from a flight, in which she takes off her shoes and socks before pacing around on the earth for 20 to 45 minutes because she believes it helps her adjust to a new time zone.
She posted a picture on Instagram of herself sitting on the grass barefoot and captioned the image: ''#homesweethome and loving it!!! Nowhere beats #London in summer!! Got off the plane and did my two 'absolute musts' post flying... an oxygen facial (thank you @elemis !!), and grounding... the best way to get in sync with a new time zone is to whip your shoes and socks off and connect with the earth for a good 20 -45 minutes!! Do that whenever you fly and you won't get #jetlag !! (sic)''
The 40-year-old actress is not the only star in showbusiness to believe in such a technique.
Gwyneth Paltrow is known to be a big fan of earthing, another name for grounding, and some even think it can help with insomnia or depression.
In a recent edition of her Goop newsletter, she wrote: ''Earthing therapy rests on the intuitive assumption that connecting to the energy of the planet is healthy for our souls and bodies.
''And while there's a definite, if New-Age, appeal to the concept of energetically connecting with Mother Earth, there's also a more scientific angle to the practice, which posits that access to the abundant supply of free electrons in the (subtly negatively charged) ground can help neutralize free radicals--if only we would take off our shoes and access them.
''Several people in our community (including GP) swear by earthing--also called grounding--for everything from inflammation and arthritis to insomnia and depression. (sic)''
