Naomie Harris doesn't know whether she'll star in the next James Bond movie.

The 41-year-old actress plays the part of Miss Moneypenny in the iconic franchise, but Naomie has revealed she hasn't heard whether there will be a role for her in the next Bond movie.

She confessed: ''It'll be very disappointing if I'm not involved. I really hope they ask me back. I haven't heard anything.''

Naomie is delighted that Daniel Craig has agreed to reprise the role of Bond, and she's similarly excited about the prospect of Danny Boyle directing the project.

But the London-born star admitted she hasn't held any serious discussions about the highly anticipated new film.

Speaking to ITV, Naomie explained: ''I know it's going later in the year and released next year.

''I know quite excitingly that Daniel [Craig] is definitely back and I've heard that Danny Boyle is attached as director. Who knows.''

Naomie previously claimed that Daniel's decision to return to the franchise would have been influenced by the success of the two most recent Bond movies, 'Spectre' and 'Skyfall'.

She shared: ''I think the fact that the last two Bonds - 'Spectre' and 'Skyfall' - have been the highest-grossing Bond movies of all time shows that people love him as Bond, and they desperately want him to return.

''And I don't think Daniel is immune to that ... I think he's very aware, so I think that adds an extra level of pressure.''