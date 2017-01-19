Despite playing Eve Moneypenny in the 007 films, Naomie Harris has as much knowledge about whether or not Daniel Craig will return as James Bond as the average person in the street.
Naomie Harris insists she has no idea if Daniel Craig will return as James Bond.
The 40-year-old actress may have starred as Moneypenny in the last two outings of the spy franchise, 'Skyfall' and 'Spectre', but she insists she is as much in the dark about the future of the franchise as its fans.
In an interview with Total Film magazine, she said: ''I don't know. Everyone keeps asking and I'm like, 'Guys, I don't know.'
''No one believes me but genuinely, I really don't know. I really hope he comes back. I hope he does. But who knows at this point? I think the only person who knows, to be honest, is Daniel.''
Even though she is part of the 007 franchise, Naomie admits she has equally been drawn into speculation about who will be Bond in the next film, though producers have insisted to her they are not even thinking about the project yet.
She said: ''I love Barbara Broccoli and Stephanie [Wenborn] and the Eon team and obviously Michael Wilson. I met them recently and said, 'What's going on guys? Because everybody keeps asking me.' I was believing the hype. I was like, 'Is it Tom Hiddleston? What's going on?' They were like, 'Naomie, nothing is happening.' Because they're doing another film at the moment. They were like, 'We are focusing on this film. We have nothing to do with that.' ''
The contingency plan being made to find a new Bond comes because Daniel has reportedly refused to contact studio executives to confirm or deny his involvement with the next movie.
A source said last month: ''Daniel and MGM are currently at a stalemate with him having not spoken to them about Bond.
''They have offered a bigger wage deal, and asked about his filming availability to his reps in 2017, but as of yet they have not spoken to Daniel.''
Names in contention to take over from the 48-year-old actor include 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actor Tom Hardy, 'Poldark' star Aidan Turner, 'Thor' actor Tom Hiddleston and Luther's Idris Elba.
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Moonlight tells the story of one boy, Chiron, over the course of his childhood, teenage...
This independent American drama has been generating headlines and earning awards for its inventive approach...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
John le Carre's novel is adapted with plenty of inventive style into a remarkably personal...
Expectations are a problem with this year's Secret Cinema event. After the jaw-dropping, goosebump-inducing surprises...
Professor (Perry) Makepiece and his partner Gail are enjoying an evening on in the bar...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
Picking up after the climactic battle at his childhood home of Skyfall Lodge and the...
Based on his autobiography, this film is clearly designed to be the definitive film about...