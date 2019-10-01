Naomie Harris is ''blown away'' by how much the Time's Up movement has ''changed culture''.

The 43-year-old actress has praised the movement - which, along with the #MeToo movement, was created to help women fight back against sexual harassment in all spaces, but particularly the workplace - for helping to create a ''massive shift'' in the way the world views harassment.

She said: ''I'm actually blown away by how powerful the movement has been in changing culture. There's been a massive shift. It's really wonderful to see, because it's becoming much more of an egalitarian movement, a safer environment for women - and that's what it always should have been.''

And Naomie says the movement has also helped to breed a ''new culture'' of women who are keen to help other women.

She added: ''There's a new culture that's emerged of women helping other women, so there's a real camaraderie in place of competition that existed before. Any environment that fosters that is definitely going to be welcomed.''

The 'Black and Blue' star then went on to praise Hollywood for creating more spaces for older actresses, as stars such as Meryl Streep and Dame Judi Dench are still ''sought-after actresses''.

Speaking to Issue 3 of AllBright magazine, Naomie said: ''If you look at the most successful actresses, they're in their fifties and sixties. I know don't how old Meryl Streep is, or Judi Dench, but these women are the most sought-after actresses in their profession. If you love your craft and do a good job, there's room for everyone at every age, and that's fantastic to see.''