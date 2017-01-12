Naomie Harris helps out at her local homeless shelter in London.

The 40-year-old actress - who plays Eve Moneypenny in the James Bond films - regularly volunteers at the centre which gives out food to people living on the streets and she also works with Anne Frank Trust, which aims to end prejudice and is inspired by the German Jew's inspirational diary documenting her life in hiding from the Nazis in the Netherlands during World War II.

Naomie does these things because she appreciates she is in a privileged position because of her career and wants to give something back to society.

Speaking about her life away from movie sets, she shared: ''I volunteer at a local shelter that gives out food to the homeless, and I work with the Anne Frank Trust. Their mission is to decrease prejudice. I feel very passionately that if you start while people are young and educate them, then they grow up with less bigotry and more acceptance and understanding of each other.''

Naomie - who is in a long-term relationship with Peter Legler - has also opened up about how close she is to her family, and her home is on the same street where her mother and stepfather live in the UK capital.

The 'Collateral Beauty' star loves nothing more than hanging out with her loved ones and she particularly enjoys bringing them to glitzy showbiz events with her.

In an interview with Prestige Hong Kong magazine, she said: ''I live on the same street as my family. My brother and sister are 20 years younger, and I love spending time with them. I love dinner parties and having my friends round. I like big groups of people. (Recently) Warner Brothers put on a screening of 'Collateral Beauty' and I was able to invite all my family and friends and then we went out to dinner. That's my idea of heaven.''

Naomie's global profile was dramatically increased when she starred in her first 007 movie 'Skyfall' in 2012 opposite Daniel Craig and she admits she struggled with the extra attention at first because she is a natural ''introvert'', but she has slowly learned to cope.

She said: ''It's a tough world to navigate. I'm a very private person, more an introvert than an extrovert. Being in this world can be quite wearying for me because it requires me to be constantly visible and step out of my comfort zone. But I've seen huge shifts and changes in my personality and my ability to navigate this life as a whole, and I'm really grateful for that.''