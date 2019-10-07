The actress, who plays Moneypenny in the film, believes that audience will be 'shocked' by 'No Time To Die.'
The 43-year-old actress - who reprises her role as Eve Moneypenny after appearing in 'Skyfall' and 'Spectre' - says 'No Time To Die' has ''massive surprises'' to keep 007 fans excited.
Speaking to GQ Hype, she said: ''It's a tie-up of 'Skyfall' and 'Spectre'. But with massive, massive surprises that even had me like, 'Oh, wow!' So I think we're going to really shock people.''
Harris also suggested that Daniel Craig's James Bond will be more in touch with his emotions in this film.
She added: ''I would say he's reconnected with his heart. We're definitely seeing a Bond who's more in touch with his feelings and more open to falling in love.
''At the end of 'Spectre' there are women he gives his career up for: there's no more emotional attachment that that. It's just about moving with the times and recognising that women can no longer be seen as eye candy.''
The film - which will be released next year - is expected to be Craig's final film as 007, and the 51-year-old star recently described working on the series as a ''wonderful'' experience.
Daniel - who made his first appearance as the suave spy in 2006's 'Casino Royale' - made his comments whilst speaking at the wrap party for 'No Time To Die', where he admitted he was ''really quite drunk'' but wanted to say a few words as he bid a final farewell to his run as the iconic character.
Speaking in a video uploaded to Twitter, he said: ''I just want to say, and I am really quite drunk now so I won't go on for long, this has been one of the best, most wonderful experiences I have ever had.
''You have all done the most amazing job. I could not be more proud to work with every single one of you on this production. I would like to thank you for this evening, for Barbara [Broccoli, producer], for putting it on. Thank goodness, we did this tonight.''
