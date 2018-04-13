London-born actress Naomie Harris has revealed she wants to see Jamie Bell replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond.
The 41-year-old actress - who stars as Miss Moneypenny in the iconic film franchise - has revealed she would love to see the 'Billy Elliot' star become the next actor to play the British Secret Service agent.
She confessed: ''I'd like it to be Jamie Bell.''
Naomie also suggested she'd prefer the role was handed to a British actor, rather than the studio looking overseas.
However, the London-born star admitted that ''anything is possible'' is possible with the future of the money-spinning franchise.
Asked about the prospect of there being a foreign Bond, Naomie told The Sun newspaper: ''I'm not sure about that. I don't think so. But anything is possible. We just need to find an actor with the right qualities.''
Earlier this week, Naomie revealed she doesn't know whether she'll star in the next James Bond movie.
The actress admitted she hadn't heard anything concrete about the much-anticipated new film.
She said: ''It'll be very disappointing if I'm not involved. I really hope they ask me back. I haven't heard anything.''
Despite this, Naomie is delighted that Daniel Craig has agreed to reprise the role of Bond, and she's similarly excited about the prospect of Danny Boyle directing the project.
Asked what she knows about the upcoming movie, she shared: ''I know it's going later in the year and released next year.
''I know quite excitingly that Daniel [Craig] is definitely back and I've heard that Danny Boyle is attached as director. Who knows.''
