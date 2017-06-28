Naomie Harris has joined forces with Miu Miu to front their Autumn/Winter 2017 campaign.

The 40-year-old actress has teamed up with the designer brand to front their upcoming commercial, alongside 43-year-old supermodel Kate Moss, and fellow models Adwoa Aboah and her sister Kesewa, Missy Rayder, 39, Jean Campbell, Eliza Cumming, Jasmine Daniels, Rose Daniels and Lily Nova.

WWD has reported the Preservation Hall Brass Band will also feature in the advertorial, which has been photographed by Alasdair McLellan, which will mark the creative mastermind's fifth time working with the fashion house as he has previously worked on four previous photo shoots with the company.

it has been reported the fashion muses were photographed in a variety of different locations in New Orleans, including the bayou, as well as the Preservation Hall, which was established in 1961.

In the commercial the style icons can be seen sporting bold coloured faux-fur coats, accessorised with hats and winter boots as they pose outside, as well as elegant drop-waist dresses and crystal headpieces inside the longstanding establishment, and on a boat.

Katie Grand was recruited to style the models and the 'Moonlight' actress, whilst hair expert Anthony Turner and beauty professional Dianne Kendall were also on hand to add the finishing touches.

And the brand has described the upcoming collection as the ''madness'' of contemporary glamour.

Speaking about the latest collection, the company said: ''[It is] the madness of glamour in this time, in front of a very uncertain future.''

Miu Miu has previously cast actresses Elle Fanning, 19, model and actress Carolyn Murphy, 42, as well as catwalk icons Karen Elson, and 33-year-old Deutch star Lara Stone on their previous campaigns.