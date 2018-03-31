Naomie Harris would ''love'' Danny Boyle to direct the next James Bond movie.

The 41-year-old actress has portrayed Eve Moneypenny in the most recent outings of the spy saga, 'Skyfall' and 'Spectre', and though she insists she's ''easy'' about who she works with behind the camera, she'd be thrilled if speculation the 'Trainspotting' filmmaker has landed the job on the 25th film in the series are true.

But Naomie would be just as happy if 'Spectre' director Sam Mendes came back for another stint.

She told Total Film magazine: ''I'd love it if Danny Boyle would [direct 'Bond 25']. He's extraordinary. I think he'd have an amazing twist.

''I'd love to have Sam back as well. But yeah, who knows.

''Just as long as they're brilliant and they understand what Bond's about and they understand what the fans want and they're nice to work with, I'm easy really.''

And the 'Rampage' actress' wish might come true as Danny recently revealed he's working on a script for the film, which will see Daniel Craig return again as the suave spy.

He said: ''We are working on a script right now. And it all depends on that really.

''I am working on a Richard Curtis script at the moment. We hope to start shooting that in six or seven weeks.

''Then Bond would be right at the end of the year. But we are working on them both right now.

Boyle - who won the Best Director Oscar in 2009 for his drama 'Slumdog Millionaire' - is currently working on a musical based around the music of the Beatles for Curtis.

But revealed he has an idea for a story for the iconic British 007 spy but refused to give any spoilers away.

He said: ''We've got an idea, John Hodge, the screenwriter, and I have got this idea, and John is writing it at the moment.

''And it all depends on how it turns out. It would be foolish of me to give any of it away.''