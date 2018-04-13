DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON says Naomie Harris is a ''badass''.

The 41-year-old actress stars alongside the wrestler-turned-actor in the new action movie 'Rampage', and despite her lack of experience in the genre, Dwayne thinks Naomie performed the role perfectly.

He said: ''Naomie has serious dramatic chops, as we all saw with her performance in 'Moonlight'. But she's also a badass who has guts.

''This was her first big action film with scenes of epic calamity and destruction, and she put a lot of trust in me when we filmed those scenes.

''It was incredibly impressive how she stepped onto the set and said, 'I am throwing caution to the wind, bringing my experience to this film, even though I have never been in a helicopter that has crashed or been chased by enormous mutated animals. I'm just going to go for it.' And she went for it.''

In fact, Dwayne - who stars as a primatologist in the movie - revealed it took his co-star - who plays a discredited genetic engineer - just three days to master the genre.

He shared: ''On her first day on set, Naomie was thrown into a big action scene. The city of Chicago is going down. We were in a helicopter, rotating downward from the top of the tower.

''It involved a lot of destruction and we're plummeting. There were a lot of marks she had to look at, plus green screen and a lot of, well, all those things that come with making this type of movie. And Naomie did it all.

''She was amazing. By day three, she was a master at the action. Just like that.''