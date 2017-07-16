Pink Floyd helped Naomi Watts' mother out financially when her husband Peter Watts - who was a sound engineer for the band - died of a heroin overdose.
Pink Floyd gave Naomi Watts' mother ''a few thousand dollars'' to help them rebuild their lives following the tragic death of her father.
The 48-year-old actress was just seven years old when her dad Peter Watts - a sound engineer for the English rock band - was found dead from a heroin overdose in London and she has admitted she owes a lot to the group because they helped her mum Myfanwy Edwards get back on her feet financially after the shock incident.
Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, she said: ''When he died, my dad hadn't saved money, and I guess my mum didn't have any. So they, the band, very kindly ... 'Trust fund' doesn't sound right at all. I think they gave my mum a few thousand dollars to help get things under way. A lump sum, to help. It was kind that they did that.''
The 'Birdman' actress was so young when she lost her father that she barely has any memories of him so can't help but get emotional when she sees pictures of him.
She explained: ''You've got to understand, I've got maybe three photos of my dad, and maybe two memories. And all of the photos of him are either out of focus or he's a tiny speck in the background.''
Meanwhile, although the 'Gypsy' star doesn't talk about her father much, she recently admitted she's has been ''in situations before'' where she has had to undergo therapy and says it informed her role as a behavioural therapist in the Netflix drama.
She said: ''We shot in Brooklyn. I play a Manhattan behavioural therapist - not a psychiatrist - and she's having wrong relationships with her patients' people.
''I researched the role, but I understood the concept. Like everyone, I've been in situations before and have used therapy. What you do is you learn to know about controlling negative thoughts.''
