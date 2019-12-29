Naomi Watts wants to eliminate the stigma around the menopause.

The 51-year-old actress is dedicated to ''supporting'' other women who are going through the difficult time - in which the body stops producing the hormones oestrogen and progesterone - and has slammed the idea that the term is often considered a ''dirty word''.

She said: ''Menopause should not be a dirty word. It's such a shame society has made it so. We need support from each other, and to not be made to feel like unsexy, infertile, crabby old ladies that should be sent out to pasture. We actually have wisdom and compassion that far outweighs youthful arrogance. Along with some mood swings and floods of tears on the side.''

Naomi recently launched her clean beauty range Onda, and has said the ''movement'' toward using clean and natural ingredients has ''resonated'' with her and she has gotten older.

The 'Loudest Voice' star said: ''I think for many women, from their mid-forties, life can become more complicated - ageing, hormones, anxiety, sleep, the whole thing - so this movement has really resonated for me.

''I'm fully on-board with admitting that it takes a lot of work and commitment to stay sane, and it gets harder. We get more vulnerable, we get more delicate and fragile as we face our mortality. I know that's dark thinking, but it's honest.''

And the beauty wants women to admit they're not ''invincible'', as she says it's important for all women to take care of their bodies.

Speaking to The Sunday Times newspaper's Style magazine, she said: ''The idea that we're invincible - that has long gone in my world. I definitely operated on that level of thinking for a long time, and possibly abused myself in the process with not enough sleep and being resilient for the sake of determination. Now I have to force myself to not operate like that and give myself the break and let myself admit that I'm not going to be on my game at all times.''