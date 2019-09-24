Naomi Watts is ''trying not to think about'' the pressures of living up to expectations with the 'Game of Thrones' prequel.

The 50-year-old actress is set to star in the upcoming spin-off from the hit HBO fantasy drama series as a ''a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret'', and she admitted it's difficult not to get nervous after the show's success and the final season winning Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmy Awards on Sunday (22.09.19).

Asked if she's feeling the pressure by 'Entertainment Tonight', Naomi admitted: ''I'm trying not to think about it.

''Yeah, but it is evident how well done it is.''

The 'Diana' star used the Emmys to try and meet some members of the 'GoT' cast who she'd never met before and she managed to have a chat with Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth).

She said: ''I met some new ones.

''I met Gwendoline and I've met Lena (Headey) and I knew Peter (Dinklage). I've met Sophie (Turner), I will meet more in there as well. I plan to, I hope to.''

The British star says it was great to see the whole cast up on stage to collect their award as it should just how ''well-connected and bonded'' they are after working together.

Speaking at the HBO Emmys after-party, she said: ''At the end there, watching them all up on stage having gone through such a long period of time and they're so well-connected and bonded, and you know they've all done such an incredible job.''

Naomi previously revealed she binged watched entirety of 'Game of Thrones' in three months after becoming ''hooked''.

She said recently: ''I didn't start watching until I was approached about this job. But my brother [the photographer, Ben Watts], who is heavily into it, told me, 'Under no circumstances are you going to turn this down.'''

The 'Game of Thrones' prequel is called 'Bloodmoon', and will be set more than five thousand years before the events of the main series, following the story of the Children Of The Forest.

A source recently said the show promises to reveal the ''horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the White Walkers'', and it was reported in May that filming had begun.

The insider said: '''Thrones' fans will be delighted to hear things have started with the prequel.

''Those working on the set in Belfast are referring to the series as 'Bloodmoon'. Producers have put together a stellar cast and it will be must-watch telly for anyone who loves 'Game Of Thrones'.''

Whilst Naomi's exact character details are being kept under wraps, it was reported she'll be playing ''a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.''