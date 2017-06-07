Naomi Watts has a ''strong respect'' for Nicole Kidman.

The 'Impossible' star has been friends with the 'Eyes Wide Shut' actress for over 25 years and credits their long lasting friendship to having gone through a lot together.

Speaking in the latest episode of The Jess Cagle Interview, she said: ''We already knew each other [before 1991's 'Flirting'] but that's when our friendship forged ... We've gone through a lot together over a significant amount of time. That history binds you.

''We have a strong respect and love for one another ... If you hang out with us, you'll have fun. I'll promise you that.''

Meanwhile, Naomi previously admitted she has both ''good days and bad days'' following her split from Liev Schreiber, with whom she shares sons Samuel, eight, and Alexander, nine.

She said: ''I mean, I'm single. I'm co-parenting. I'm doing OK. There are good days and bad days. Liev and I are on great terms and we're trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children, and we hope to keep moving forward in that way.

''He's a fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man and we still want the absolute best for each other. So that's pretty much all I'll say.''

And the blonde beauty has found being single has allowed her to focus on her career and says she will only take on projects that she can ''connect'' with.

She added: ''I'm here to tell the stories. Not just to go to work and get paid by great actors and directors; it's more than that. It has to be stuff that you're connecting with, if it's bringing something back into your own life. If it's not growing me, then what's the point?''