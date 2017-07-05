Acclaimed actress Naomi Watts has claimed that all human beings ''live with fantasies and dark thoughts''.
Naomi Watts believes all human beings ''live with fantasies and dark thoughts''.
The 48-year-old actress stars as therapist Jean Holloway - who develops intimate relationships with people in her patients' lives - in the new Netflix drama 'Gypsy' and she has admitted to relishing her latest on-screen role.
Naomi shared: ''I thought from the first read that this was going to be a great part.
''I never get bored of my character. She's always reinventing herself and trying to live the perfect life.
''It's okay that she's not that likeable. It's a cautionary tale. She's living this life. We all live with fantasies and dark thoughts and it's just about what do we do with it.''
The Oscar-nominated star also revealed she's proud of the show's strong female influence, with Sam Taylor-Johnson having helmed the first two episodes of the series and there being a number of female leads, too.
Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', Naomi explained: ''There's a lot of girl power. Sam Taylor-Johnson directed the first two episodes. Women come up with great stuff together.
''It emphasises the fact that women represent 50 percent of the population - we're just an interesting as men.
''What I liked about it is that so often these characters are played by men - when they're both good and bad. It's rare for women to be both of those things.''
Meanwhile, Naomi insisted she doesn't have any immediate plans to try her hand at directing, saying she's too indecisive for the job.
She reflected: ''I don't know about directing. I'm not good about making decisions.
''I like the idea of putting people together and singling out material. I do trust my instincts for the most part. I do have a mind that thinks like that - maybe I can team up with someone.''
The series' first Doctor appeared in this week's finale.
Apparently, this offbeat script had been making the rounds in Hollywood for some 20 years...
Henry Carpenter (Jaeden Lieberher) is a genius for his meagre 11 years and the reason...
Jeanette Walls is raised with the idea that city life is not something to be...
When a young women finds herself with amnesia following a car accident on Mulholland Drive,...
Mary Portman is suffering greatly with the grief of the death of her husband Richard,...
With its darkly emotive themes and brittle humour, this well-made drama by Jean-Marc Vallee (Dallas...
After the more thrilling Insurgent, this saga reverts to the talky style of the original...
In the third instalment of the Divergent series Allegiant, Tris and Four find themselves plunged...
Davis Mitchell is very successful in what he does for a living, though he's not...
Writer-director Noah Baumbach once again taps into a specific point in life with astute observational...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...