Naomi Watts became a clean-beauty mogul when she connected two friends - a beauty aficionado and an entrepreneur - and let them test out their products on her skin before her company Onda came to life.
Naomi Watts played the guinea pig when she was creating her beauty business Onda.
The 50-year-old actress became connected two friends - a beauty aficionado and an entrepreneur - and let them test out their products on her skin.
Speaking to Shape magazine, Naomi said: ''They started sending me the products, and I was experimenting and continuing to immerse myself in the clean-beauty world.''
Naomi makes sure her beauty company reflects on her own minimalist make-up and avid skincare routine.
She said: ''I'm not a five-minute girl with my skin. My skin has become extra sensitive and reactive, so I realised that I needed to cut out the chemicals that were in the products I was using.
''Keeping it clean is really key. That means a double cleanse with the right cleanser: an oil cleanser for removing eye makeup, followed by a milk cleanser.
''...Then I'll do a mist, followed by a face oil--Saint Jane has a lovely CBD [cannabidiol] one that's just great for reducing redness and inflammation. Sometimes I mix the oil with a moisturiser... Then obviously I use sunscreen on top.''
The 'Luce' actress, however, ''is a five-minute girl'' when it comes to make-up, focusing on only her eyebrows, cheeks and lips.
Naomi said: ''I'm not very good at putting on makeup or doing my hair, to be honest.
''I'm a five-minute girl with getting dressed. So the least amount of make-up is the best for me--I use about four products.''
Minimalism doesn't only apply to beauty products for the 'Gypsy' actress.
The mum of two - who has sons Samuel, 10, and Sasha, 12, with former partner Liev Schrieber - had to up the intensity when it came to working out.
She said: ''As you get older, you have to work harder to keep muscle tone, so that's why I do strength training with weights.
''Not the three-pound kind but with higher-level weights using barbells.''
Strength training is only one of the ways that Naomi pushes herself to keep fit.
She continued: ''I have a trainer, because I can't exercise very well if I'm not being instructed. It's as if I suddenly develop amnesia: I can't remember any moves. And nobody is watching, so I'm not going to care if I do three instead of 20.''
