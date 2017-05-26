Naomi Watts predicted she would have two sons.

The 48-year-old actress has boys Sasha, nine, Sammy, eight, with her estranged husband Liev Schreiber, whom she split from last year following 11 years of marriage, and has admitted she always had an inkling that she would mother two kids.

Speaking to Red Magazine, 'The Ring' star said: ''I always knew I'd be a mum of two boys. Being a mum is about guiding them but also staying out of the way. And I'm a stickler for manners. The British in me.''

Although she and Liev have decided to go their separate ways, she's adamant she's ''doing OK'' with the healing process following their split and the pair of them are determined to remain on amicable terms for the sake of their young kids.

She explained: ''Right now I'm at a point where I'm healing and just wanting to protect the family unit, and we're doing, so far, a pretty good job with that. We have huge love and respect for one another and high hopes for it to remain that way going forward.''

However, the blonde beauty has no intention of getting back on the dating scene yet.

She said: ''[Dating] just seems completely frivolous and counterproductive and just not really in my world right now.''

And Naomi is using the time she has to herself to focus on her career - but she's decided she will only take on projects that she can ''connect'' with.

She said recently: ''I'm here to tell the stories. Not just to go to work and get paid by great actors and directors; it's more than that. It has to be stuff that you're connecting with, if it's bringing something back into your own life.

''If it's not growing me, then what's the point?''