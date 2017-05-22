'Shut In' actress Naomi Watts admits she is OK following her split with Liev Schrieber after 11 years together.
Naomi Watts has ''good days and bad days'' since splitting from Liev Schreiber.
The 48-year-old actress split from the 'Ray Donovan' star last year after 11 years together and though she is ''doing OK'', she admits it is sometimes tough, but she and her former partner are on amicable terms for the sake of their kids Sasha, nine, and Samuel, seven.
Speaking to Vogue Australia, she said: ''I mean, I'm single. I'm co-parenting. I'm doing OK.
''There are good days and bad days.
''Liev and I are on great terms and we're trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children, and we hope to keep moving forward in that way.
''He's a fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man and we still want the absolute best for each other.
''So that's pretty much all I'll say.''
However, the 'Shut In' actress has found being single has allowed her to focus on her career and she admits she will only take on projects that she can ''connect'' with.
She said: ''I'm here to tell the stories. Not just to go to work and get paid by great actors and directors; it's more than that. It has to be stuff that you're connecting with, if it's bringing something back into your own life.
''If it's not growing me, then what's the point?''
And Naomi insists getting older is only making her strive to do better.
She said: ''Actresses don't like to be told that our time is up, so I think that as we hurtle towards the finish line we get that extra bit of speed.
''I feel it among my peers, not just actors but all types of people in different careers. I've got a lot of female friends and we're all talking about 'what can we do now? What has led us here? What haven't we done? What else do we want to do?''
