The 49-year-old 'King Kong' actress is currently in negotiations to join Frank Grillo and Mel Gibson in the new movie by 'The Grey' filmmaker Joe Carnahan, Variety report.
The film has been penned by the Borey Brothers and Will Sasso will also be joining the cast.
Grillo is set to play Roy, a retired Special Forces veteran who is trapped in a never-ending loop, resulting in his death every year.
It is not yet known who Watts, Gibson or Sasso will be playing.
Grillo is also teaming up with Carnahan in the remake of the Indonesian movie 'The Raid' after the filmmaker posted a tweet in 2016 which read: ''THE RAID remake will hew closer in tone & feel to THE GREY and NARC.@Ghuevans is producing alongside & has given us his full blessing.
''It's not a remake. It's a reimagining of the same scenario. Everybody take a deep breath. We won't disappoint you, rabid-fanboy-from-Hell (sic)''
Watts - who is best known for her role in 'Mulholland Drive' - has also been cast to star in upcoming psychological thriller 'The Wolf Hour' by filmmaker Alistair Banks Griffin, in which she will also serve as an executive producer.
The movie will see Watts starring as a woman who lives alone in the Bronx, New York, having once been a celebrated counter-culture figure who has almost cut herself off from society.
It's set after the notorious Son of Sam serial killer who struck between 1976 and 1977, with David Berkowitz pleading guilty to six murders.
The horrific series of deaths inspired the 1999 movie 'Summer of Sam', and it's these incidents that leave Watts' character retreating into isolation.
An unseen tormentor begins to exploit her weaknesses in a nail-biting thriller from HanWay Films.
