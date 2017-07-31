Naomi Watts has so much ''love'' for Nicole Kidman.

Naomi Watts has so much ''love'' for her close pal Nicole Kidman.
The 48-year-old actress has praised her friendship with the 'Big Little Lies' star and admits there is a lot of ''stuff'' they have been through together.
Speaking out their get-together, she said: ''Well, it was sort of a belated birthday celebration for her because we weren't together at the time, and I was in Europe and couldn't get to see her, so I'd been saying I wanted to do something for her, or with her.
''It was a celebration of birthdays and Emmys and and all things, and just, like, great, great friends who have great powerful effects and love - effects on each other and love for one another - and we've been through stuff together, and it was time to just celebrate.''
And Naomi is thrilled to see Nicole nominated for an Emmy for a show that is so ''female-driven''.
She added to Entertainment Tonight: ''Yeah, it's a great thing that's going on there with TV - fantastic female-driven stories that are being made. Obviously, as actors we're really happy and, you know, it doesn't really matter the format, it's just that you get to play these characters with love, and hope that the stories connect with people.''
Meanwhile, the 'King Kong' star previously revealed she has a ''strong respect'' for Nicole.
Naomi shared: ''We already knew each other [before 1991's 'Flirting'] but that's when our friendship forged ... We've gone through a lot together over a significant amount of time. That history binds you. We have a strong respect and love for one another ... If you hang out with us, you'll have fun. I'll promise you that.''
