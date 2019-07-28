Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber co-parent ''with mindfulness''.

The former couple split in 2016 but have retained an amicable relationship and have always been determined to put their sons Sasha, 11, and 10-year-old Samuel first.

Naomi said: ''Liev and I have found a way to navigate this and co-parent with complete mindfulness every step of the way.

''We always put the children first, we both have the same wants and desires for them, and we're talking about it openly.

''It means so much to the kids to have their parents relating in a healthy and special way.

''The studies say that if it's an acrimonious break-up, they pick up on all that stuff.

''And so it was absolutely our intention to do this in a careful way.''

The 50-year-old actress and the 'Ray Donovan' actor always manage to ''make it work'' when they have to juggle working commitments around the needs of their sons.

She told Britain's OK! magazine: ''We make it work whatever happens.

''I'm reluctant to go into too much detail because I want to protect the 'Game of Thrones' prequel, but I will say that I did research and we're going to make ti work so that no one is struggling from not seeing their mum enough.''

While Naomi is ''super excited and proud'' to be appearing in HBO's upcoming 'Game of Thrones' prequel, she's banned from saying anything about the show.

She said: ''I can say literally nothing if I want to keep my job.

''I'm super excited and proud to be part of such an incredible brand.

''The show is a phenomenon. I watched the whole of the first seven series in about three minutes.''