Naomi Watts has had therapy.

The 'Gypsy' star has revealed she has been ''in situations before'' where she has had to undergo therapy and says it informed her role as a behavioural therapist in the Netflix drama.

Speaking about the show, she said: ''We shot in Brooklyn. I play a Manhattan behavioural therapist - not a psychiatrist - and she's having wrong relationships with her patients' people.

'I researched the role, but I understood the concept. Like everyone, I've been in situations before and have used therapy. What you do is you learn to know about controlling negative thoughts.''

And now Naomi has wrapped filming the show, she is looking forward to spending time with her two children, Samuel, eight, and Alexander, nine.

She told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''Now that we finished earlier this year and I've just completed work for a while, I'm going to enjoy the summer. Do the beach. Take my children on a trip.''

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old actress - who has her two kids with her ex-partner Liev Schreiber - previously admitted she has ''good days and bad days'' since splitting from her partner of 11 years.

She said: ''I mean, I'm single. I'm co-parenting. I'm doing OK. There are good days and bad days. Liev and I are on great terms and we're trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children, and we hope to keep moving forward in that way.

''He's a fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man and we still want the absolute best for each other. So that's pretty much all I'll say.''