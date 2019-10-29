The 'Game of Thrones' prequel pilot starring Naomi Watts is not moving forward at HBO, according to Deadline.
The planned spin-off project was set to take place thousands of years prior to the events of the original series - which was based on George R.R. Martin's 'A Song of Ice and Fire' book series - but after filming the pilot episode, it has now been axed by HBO.
According to Deadline, the cast and crew of the potential prequel - which included Naomi, as well as Josh Whitehouse, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, Toby Regbo, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriquez, John Simm, Richard McCabe, and John Heffernan - were recently informed that HBO have passed on the project, and will not be taking it to series.
The pilot was one of several 'Game of Thrones' related projects put into development at HBO, and as of the time of writing, it is believed that none of the other projects - including one show that focused on the Targaryen bloodline - are believed to moving ahead either.
Meanwhile, a source had previously said that the spin-off, which was thought to be titled 'Bloodmoon', would reveal the ''horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the White Walkers''.
The insider said: '''Thrones' fans will be delighted to hear things have started with the prequel.
''Those working on the set in Belfast are referring to the series as 'Bloodmoon'. Producers have put together a stellar cast and it will be must-watch telly for anyone who loves 'Game Of Thrones'.''
Whilst Naomi's exact character details were being kept under wraps, it was reported she'd be playing ''a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.''
