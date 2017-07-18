Naomi Watts is reportedly dating Billy Crudup.

The 48-year-old actress was spotted holding hands with her 'Gypsy' co-star in Tribeca, New York, over the weekend, and they were clearly ''into each other'' as they enjoyed a casual lunch in a local cafe.

A fellow diner told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup walked in holding hands. We didn't know they were a couple. Pretty cool seeing two big stars so into each other.

''[They] looked happy and were laughing a lot, then left again holding hands.''

A spokesperson for Naomi - who split from Liev Schreiber, the father of her sons Sasha, nine, and eight-year-old Sammy, in September - didn't respond when asked about the news, while Billy's representative simply said ''no comment''.

Just two months ago, the blonde beauty claimed she wasn't interested in dating anyone new.

Speaking about her former partner, she said: We have huge love and respect for one another and high hopes for it to remain that way going forward.

''[Dating] just seems completely frivolous and counterproductive and just not really in my world right now.''

She also insisted she and Liev would always try to be close because of their kids.

She said: ''There are good days and bad days and Liev and I are on great terms and we're trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children and we hope to keep moving forward in that way.''

Meanwhile, 49-year-old Billy - who previously dated Claire Danes and Mary-Louise Parker, the mother of his 13-year-old son William - admitted last month he has ''great faith'' about eventually settling down with someone.

He said: ''My son is with me part-time, so if I'm not working, I'm with him. And I have a great group of friends in New York. But I'm happiest when I'm in a relationship, for sure. And I have great faith that I'm going to find one to persevere with.''