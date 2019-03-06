Naomi Scott says the 'Charlie's Angels' reboot wont focus on the detectives' personal lives and instead will center on their agency ''going global''.
Naomi Scott has insisted the 'Charlie's Angels' reboot won't have any ''bikini shots of their bums''.
The 25-year-old actress is set to play Natalie in the upcoming remake of the popular 70s TV show - which follows a trio of elite private investigators at the Charlie Townsend Agency - and has revealed the new take on the story won't involve ''much about their personal lives'' and instead will focus on their agency ''going global''.
In an interview with Vogue magazine, she said: ''You don't see much about their personal lives or who they're dating.
''It's about the agency going global, getting into intelligence and tech, whistleblowing. You don't see bikini shots of their bums.''
Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska will portray the other two Angels and director Elizabeth Banks, who will also star in the film as detective agency owner Bosley, announced on Instagram last year that filming for the much-hyped reboot has completed shooting.
Kristen, 28, previously admitted the new movie would be a ''woke'' version of the famous saga.
She said: ''I know if I say this a certain way, I know that this will be written down. But it's not such a bad thing. It's kind of like a 'woke' version.''
The Hollywood star also hinted at how the upcoming movie will differ from earlier 'Charlie's Angels' films.
Kristen - who is best known for starring in the 'Twilight' franchise alongside Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner - said: ''It's not just three [Angels]. Women across the entire globe are connected and helping each other.''
The 'Charlie's Angels' reboot is scheduled for release in September 2019.
