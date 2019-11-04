Naomi Scott loves telling people ''how cool'' Kristen Stewart is.

The 26-year-old actress has heaped praise on her 'Charlie's Angels' co-star and hit out at the suggestion people assume she's ''over-serious'' because of her public persona.

Speaking in the new issue of V magazine, Naomi told Kristen: ''No, you're not [over-serious] though ... One of my favourite things to do, when people ask, 'What is Kristen like?' is to just say, 'Let me tell you how cool this person is...'

''The frustrating part is feeling like you understand this person [in a way others don't].''

Meanwhile, Kristen admitted her ''younger self'' could have related to her character Sabina Wilson in the new film - which also stars Ella Balinska as the third Angel - because they were both misunderstood.

She explained: ''You think [my character's] a hard-ass, but she actually just doesn't quite know how to [connect] ... My younger self could've related to that immensely.

''[Even now] I know how to hide, and not [be] in the centre of things. But now I feel like I have this very solid, modest 'square-one' [in my life] - this [foundation].

''I know how to treat people and, you know, that sometimes takes a long time. Like, even just knowing how to really be open with the people in your life, or having them as close to me as possible ... That is really important.''

'Twilight Saga' star Kristen, 29, also revealed her pets are a huge part of keeping her grounded and focused, but she insisted she still enjoys getting to let loose.

She said: ''I have family, and all of my friends. My dogs are a very centring factor in my life. [So] my square one is very solid, but I [also] like feeling off-kilter. It's not about creating chaos - I am just on a constant search.''