Naomi Scott demanded Princess Jasmine be a ''strong'' female character in Disney's live-action remake of 'Aladdin'.

The 25-year-old actress plays the iconic character in Guy Ritchie's reboot of the classic 1992 animated adventure and she has revealed that after reading the script her interpretation of her alter ego was that she was a ''young woman'' with ''mature strength'' and told the producers that is how she intended to portray Jasmine.

In an interview with British Vogue, she said: ''I saw her as a young woman, not a teenager, with a mature strength that can cut you down. So I said to them, 'Just to let you know, I want to play her strong, and if that's not what you're looking for, that's OK, but it's not for me.'''

The 'Power Rangers' star - who is set to play Natalie in the forthcoming 'Charlie's Angels' reboot - went on to speak of her prior auditions and confessed that for a long time she struggled to land roles, and felt like ''the Nearly Girl''.

She said: ''I remember thinking in auditions, 'OK, this is it, this is the one.' And then not getting it. And then the next time thinking, 'OK, this is the one.' And not getting it again. I was the Nearly Girl for a long time.''

Naomi isn't the only one who wants a stronger role fort Jasmine and the film's producer Dan Lin previously revealed that Nomi's take on the character will take more of a ''leadership role'' in the ruling of fictional city Agrabah and won't be entirely focused on her romance with Aladdin, played by Mena Massoud.

Dan said: ''In the original movie, it felt like [Jasmine] didn't have as compelling a goal. Her main aim was to find the love of her life. In this case, the romance is important, but she also wants to see more of Agrabah, and take more of a leadership role in ruling the city. Her character has a much stronger journey.''