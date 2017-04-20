Naomi Campbell is set to host the Fashion For Relief charity event next month.

The 46-year-old supermodel founded the organisation in 2005 to help support victims of Hurricane Katrina, the Haiti earthquake and other catastrophes, and the catwalk icon has announced she will be helming the annual gala on May 21 in Cannes, France, which hopes to raise funds for the Save The Children and aid children around the world affected by refugee crises, wars and natural disasters.

The fashion mogul will be joined by her celebrity friends as they put on a spectacular catwalk show at the Aeroport de Cannes Mandelieu and showcase garments designed and donated by various designer labels.

Naomi's event will be followed by a gala dinner and auction, which will see the show-stopping pieces adorned by the models put up for sale, as well as other pieces given to the brunette beauty by influential artists and celebrities to sell on the evening.

The proceeds raised at the bash will enable the organisation to provide life-saving food, shelter and medical treatment to children around the globe, because the philanthropist believes young kids are the ''worst affected'' when a disaster strikes.

Speaking about the event, Naomi said: ''A disaster can strike at any time anywhere in the world, and often when it does, children are the worst affected. Some of these events make the news but others they don't. It's a privilege to be able to work with Save The Children to raise the funds for children who most desperately need access to life-saving help.''

And the Head of PR at Save the Children, Helena Wiltshire, has high hopes for Fashion for Relief as she believes it makes a ''vital contribution'' to saving people's lives.

She said: '' Right now, millions of children are at risk of hunger in South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya and Yemen, whilst millions of children around the world have been forced from their home and are living in refugee camps or making perilous journeys across Europe in the hope for safety. Fashion For Relief will make a vital contribution to our life saving work around the world. Thank you to Naomi and her team for their generous support.''

Tickets for the event are available to buy now for €100.00 via https://www.ticketmaster.fr/en/manifestation/fashion-for-relief-live-ticket/idmanif/401029