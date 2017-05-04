Naomi Campbell thinks about starting a family ''all the time''.

The 46-year-old model has admitted she's itching to start a family of her own and constantly has babies on the brain, although she isn't sure whether she wants to have her own children naturally or go down the path of adoption.

Asked whether she would like to start a family, Naomi said: ''I think about having children all the time. But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.''

And although the beauty - who is currently single - is feeling broody, she insists she would never want to be a single parent as she believes a child needs a father figure.

When asked if she would rather have her own children instead of adopting, she said: ''Maybe. Maybe ... Maybe. No [I wouldn't be a single parent]. I do want a father figure. I think it's important. It's the way I feel today, sitting here talking to you.''

Meanwhile, Naomi has spoken out about the importance of ''talking openly'' about issues, after she signed up to Narcotics Anonymous to get herself on the road to recovery from substance abuse.

She told the latest issue of ES Magazine: ''People tried to shame me about the fact that I went to get help. You should never feel shame because recovery is a positive thing. But when I first went, people were not open about this stuff. Everything like this should be talked about openly. Mental health issues, postpartum depression -- there are so many different things. Come together and help each other, that's important.

''We're not really supposed to promote my programme, [but] my phone is always on for anyone that needs help and guidance in that situation. Like people's phones and doors have always been open for me. You have to share it back.''

Naomi's full interview is available in the latest issue of ES Magazine which hits shelves on Thursday (04.05.17)