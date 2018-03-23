Naomi Campbell will be named Fashion Icon at the upcoming CFDA Awards.

The 47-year-old supermodel has been selected as the 2018 recipient of the title for her four-decade spanning catwalk career by the Council of Fashion Designers of America and will be presented with her prize on June 4.

Naomi follows in the footsteps of past winners such as Rihanna, Beyoncé, David Bowie, Pharrell Williams and Kate Moss in receiving the accolade.

Speaking to Vogue.com about the honour, the star said: ''It is truly an honour to be recognized by the CFDA with this year's Fashion Icon Award, being from London, my personal style has always been tremendously influenced by both the dynamic, ever-changing nature of street culture and the music scene. I grew up in this industry and I'm forever grateful to the iconic American fashion designers who have supported me and celebrated me throughout my career.''

The ceremony will take place at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City and American actress Issa Rae will host the ceremony - making her the awards' first-ever female host - which will recognise the best talents in the fashion industry.

Streetwear designers for both menswear and womenswear have been nominated for the first time in the awards' history, with Naomi's good friend and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh and Supreme's founder James Jebbia both being nominated for alongside Tom Ford and Raf Simons.

Diane Von Furstenberg, Narciso Rodriguez and Carolina Herrea will all receive recognition for Positive Change, Lifetime Achievement and the Founder's awards respectively, and Versace designer Donatella Versace will receive the International Award for her work in honouring the legacy of her brother Gianni Versace who founded the iconic fashion house in 1978.