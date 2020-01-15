Naomi Campbell is supporting Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently revealed they want to step back and split their time between Canada and the United Kingdom.

Asked about the royal couple's news, she said: ''I support them whatever.''

Back in November, the supermodel was fully supportive of Naomi's decision to take legal action to ''defend'' herself.

She said previously: ''When I heard [she was taking legal action], I was like 'Bravo. Good for her.' I'm really glad she's taken action to defend herself.''

Naomi's comments comes after Queen Elizabeth issued a statement to insist herself and the Royal Family was fully supportive of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to change their role within the monarchy.

In a statement, she said: ''Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family. My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family. Harry and Meghan have made it clear they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.''