Naomi Campbell and Lily-Rose Depp star in Chanel's campaign for their new J12 watch.

The 48-year-old supermodel and the 19-year-old actress have been selected to front the couturier's new campaign for their legendary timepiece, alongside a host of other famous faces including Claudia Schiffer, Keira Knightley, Ali MacGraw and Liu Wen.

And the British beauty has revealed that her favourite time of the day is ''sunset'' because it reflects a golden hue, which instantly makes ''everyone look beautiful''.

Speaking in the campaign, she said: ''I'm not one of those people that wants time to stop. My favourite time of the day is sunset, the golden hour, the golden light, everyone looks so beautiful in that light.

''Every action that I've committed myself to is a decisive second, there's certain things in life that just have to happen when they happen. That word timing is so important.''

The campaign features 10 celebrities, who are all wearing the iconic J12 Chanel watch, in different ads explaining why time is so important and evoking their own memories of the couturier.

The head of creative resources at Chanel, Thomas du Pré de Saint-Maur, told WWD: ''The idea is that by taking a certain number of experiences from different ages, different cultures, different life paths, the one thing that links them is a history with Chanel.''

Chanel's artistic director, Arnaud Chastaingt, reworked the legendary timepieces and insisted that he decided to change ''everything'' without changing a single part of the watch.

Chastaingt, added: ''I would even go so far as to say that for me, starting with a white page, from zero, like for the Boy Friend or the Monsieur, it's easier than reworking an icon like the J12. Finally I decided to change everything without changing anything.''