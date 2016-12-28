Naomi Campbell doesn't think models who get cast because of their social media followings have worked ''very hard''.

The British supermodel has appeared to take a swipe at the likes of Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid - who are hugely popular on sites such as Instagram - by suggesting their success is unfair.

Discussing models getting booked because of their online popularity, she said: ''It doesn't feel like they have worked very hard for it.''

The 46-year-old beauty has always felt like the ''underdog'' in her career because she was one of so few black models in the fashion industry.

She told GQ magazine: ''I got paid a lot less than my counterparts and had to go three times more round the world to make the same money. I have always felt like the underdog.

''Even to this day I hear stuff. I heard that a black woman can't model a skincare line as it won't sell. So, what, only white women buy beauty products, is that it?''

Naomi recently praised her friend Christy Turlington for refusing modelling jobs if as company wouldn't hire them both.

She said: ''She was my roommate, yeah! I actually don't think I would be modelling if it weren't for her. She is a really generous person and an amazing soul and we are still in contact with each other all the time and whenever I see her there is no love lost. We just pick up where we left off. Our whole group is very supportive of each other.

''Christy would say to designers, 'If you aren't using Naomi in the show you aren't using us', because some designers wouldn't use black models ... Not many people would do that and put themselves in jeopardy. My girls, you know, we were not rivals and we were very supportive of each other and still are.''