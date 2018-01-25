Naomi Campbell has led the backlash over a fashion designer's note to a blogger friend containing the N-word.

The supermodel has condemned the handwritten message sent to Miroslava Duma by Paris-based designer Ulyana Sergeenko, which contained the phrase ''To my n****s in Paris'' on a card.

After the note was shared on Instagram, a number of stars of the fashion industry have spoken out against it, including Naomi, who wrote: ''This better not be real!''

Ulyana later apologised for the racial slur, insisting that it was a reference to a Kanye West track and adding that her friends use the N-word amongst themselves to be ''as cool as these guys'' who use it in their music.

Adding that she was ''grateful'' to have learned her lesson over the criticism, she said: ''Kanye West is one of my favorite musicians, and NP is one of my favourite songs...

''And yes, we call each other the N-word sometimes when we want to believe that we are just as cool as these guys who sing it. (sic)''

Miroslava has issued an apology over the incident.

The designer also explained why she decided to use the controversial word.

She added: ''The phrase referenced is from a Kanye West and Jay-Z song by the same title. The word is utterly offensive, and I regret promoting it and am very sorry.''

However, not everyone was willing to accept the apology, with fashion photographer Ed Kavishe hitting out in a strongly-worded response.

He wrote: ''What planet would you think was acceptable language and behavior? You don't get to use these words ever. (sic)''