Naomi Campbell has shared a heartfelt tribute to Kate Moss on her birthday.

The 46-year-old supermodel has gushed about the blonde beauty and fellow catwalk icon in a sweet message, which was shared on her Instagram account on Monday (16.01.17), to mark Kate's 43rd birthday.

In the sweet post Naomi admitted she ''cherished'' her friendship with Kate, and believes their ''honesty'' has been the key to their long lasting bond.

Alongside a collage of photographs of the pair together, the brunette beauty - who was recognised as being part of the first group of supermodels alongside Kate, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer, who were collectively named the 'Big Six' - wrote: ''#LittleWagon here comes that special day !! #happybirthday@katemossagency #katemoss sending you all best vibes and wishes wagon . We have a come a long way together and I cherish our bond , our honesty as kept us always there for each other #truth #southlondongirls we will always be have a great one I love you wagon (sic).''

And Kate and Naomi - who have both boasted a successful career at the helm of the fashion industry spanning over three decades - have been credited as the ''best models'' Britain has ever produced by 36-year-old model David Gandy.

Speaking previously about the duo, the dark-haired hunk said: ''The UK and Britain I think have the best supermodels in the industry I mean when you look at Naomi [Campbell] and Kate [Moss] and Cara [Delevingne] and other people - you may not know any names.''

Meanwhile, Kate - who was scouted at the age of 14 years old and has modelled for luxury designer brands including Burberry and Chanel - has described herself as a ''workaholic''

Speaking previously the fashion muse said: ''We have to live together, work together, we want to have fun at the same time.

''We are workaholics, so if you work all the time we want to have fun.''