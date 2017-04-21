Naomi Campbell has praised RuPaul for being the ''only man'' who can pull off walking in high heel shoes.

The 46-year-old supermodel has admitted when she first met the 56-year-old actor and drag queen over 20 years ago she was instantly intrigued by him because he was ''different'', and Naomi not only admired his ''perfect, precise'' style and immaculate make-up, but his ability to look good in a wig and walk perfectly in stilettos.

Speaking about the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' judge, who was announced as one of the most influential people in the world out of a list of 100 for Time magazine on Thursday (20.04.17), the catwalk icon said: ''I first met RuPaul in the '90s, when I was doing a shoot on 14th Street in New York City. As soon as I saw him, I wanted to know where he was going, because that was where I wanted to be.

''Ru was different. Not just because he had perfect, precise clothes and make-up, or because he was the only man I knew who could look that good in a wig and heels. There were no rough edges to be found.''

The style muse has also likened the 'Cover girl' singer - whose full name is RuPaul Andre Charles - to an ''encyclopaedia'' because of his ''wit and intelligence''

She explained: ''But as I got to know him better, I got to experience firsthand his wit and his intelligence - he's like an encyclopaedia. And his beauty is far beyond skin-deep.''

And Naomi feels ''blessed'' to be friends with the star.

She told Times magazine: ''I am blessed to know Ru. We all are.''