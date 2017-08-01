Naomi Campbell has paid tribute to Riccardo Tisci on his 43rd birthday with a heartfelt message on social media.
The Italian fashion designer turned 43 on August 1 and to celebrate his special day the 47-year-old supermodel took to social media to gush about the creative mastermind, in which the brunette beauty hoped the pairs paths will ''always be crossed''.
Alongside a photograph of Naomi and Riccardo, which has been edited with a black and white filter, was shared on the catwalk icon's Instagram account.
The heartfelt post read: ''#happybirthday my darling @riccardotisci17 your shining light still glowing , and on this special day I salute you . May godbless you in all you do I Love you And may our paths always be crossed #family #gang #madeital #unconditionallove#leobabyroar (sic).''
And Naomi is not the only model to reach out to the mogul on his birthday, as Bella Hadid shared a string of five images of her with Riccardo, including one of the fashion muse being styled by Riccardo behind the scenes at a fashion show.
In the post Bella praised Riccardo as a ''hardworking, loyal, loving, handsome, kind'' man.
She wrote: ''Riccy...the genius Happy birthday...Hardworking, loyal, loving, handsome, kind... you deserve everything and more ! (sic).''
The 20-year-old icon continued to thank Riccardo for their ''amazing friendship'', as she will ''cherish'' the memories she has shared with the star ''forever''.
Her post concluded: ''Thank you for an amazing friendship and all of the work we have done and will do together.. I will cherish those memories forever ! I love love love love you! Xoxo @riccardotisci17 (sic).''
And fellow model Maria Borges, 24, has sent her well wishes to the Central Saint Martin's alumni, who she has described as her ''Guardian Angel''.
She tweeted: ''Thank you so much my Guardian Angel I wish you all the Best that this life has to Offer... HBday @riccardotisci #forevergrateful (sic).''
