Naomi Campbell paid tribute to her mother as she gave an inspirational speech at WE Day.

The 48-year-old supermodel thanked her mum Valerie Morris for supporting her throughout her career and working so hard to provide for her as a child as she encouraged young people from all backgrounds to pursue their dreams and not put limits on what they can achieve because of their beginnings.

Taking to stage at the event at the SSE Arena in Wembley London on Wednesday morning (06.03.19), she said: ''The lack of social mobility is something we hear a lot about these days but let's be positive and create our own mobility. Upwards is the world. Let's keep on pushing to ensure that whatever our skill sets, backgrounds we maximise our potential.

''We need to set our goals ourselves and then work on achieving them day and night. Never give up! I myself come from South London from a modest background. And my mother Valerie has been my huge supporter in believing in me.''

Naomi - whose mother is of Jamaican origin - also spoke about how she had to overcome ''prejudice'' in the fashion world to achieve her catwalk dream and she urged the audience to be brave in their lives.

She said: ''I'm telling you never give up and always do what's in your heart. Follow your passion and dreams and give 100 and ten percent! I overcame prejudice and various obstacles in my life to be up on this stage today and I wouldn't wanna be anywhere else but here right now.''

The WE Charity is a children's charity that was founded in 1995 and has raised $45 million since 2007.

The charity empowers people to transform themselves and their communities through a sustainable development model.

