Naomi Campbell has paid tribute to Marc Jacobs on his birthday.

The 46-year-old model has gushed about the fashion designer, who turned 54 on Sunday (09.04.17), in a heartfelt birthday message on social media, which saw her credit her ''friend of 31 years'' as being ''talented beyond, smart, generous to a fault'' and ''loyal''.

Alongside a picture of the brunette beauty with the creative mastermind, which was shared on the catwalk icon's Instagram account, she wrote: ''#real #witty , talented beyond , smart , generous to a fault , loyal . #unconditionallove Few words to describe my friend of 31 years #happybirthday @themarcjacobs I Love you so and I'm wishing you Positive blessings on this special day , that you came into the world . You are family to me without words . You deserve the moon and back .enjoy your day ,new year (sic).''

And the fashion muse shared the same post on her Twitter page.

The fashion house sent their well wishes to the mogul, who created his debut collection for the eponymous label in 1986.

The Marc Jacobs Twitter account posted: ''Happy Birthday to the one and only @TheMarcJacobs (sic).''

Marc has also taken to social media to thank his ''wonderful boyfriend'' Char Defrancesco for making his birthday so special, as he enjoyed a game of bowling and a ''surprise dinner'' of tacos made by chef Steven Arroyo over the weekend.

Alongside a video montage shared on his Instagram account, which sees him blow out the candles on his birthday cake, he wrote: ''what a wonderful birthday courtesy of the most wonderful boyfriend in the whole wide world @chardefrancesco So much fun bowling (#nicknewbold) with friends this afternoon and then a surprise dinner... Chef and owner Steven Arroyo of @escuelataqueria flown in to make my very favorite tacos!!!!! Then a delicious and incredible cake sent by my always loyal, loving and thoughtful friend@iamnaomicampbell #gratefulnothateful#averyhappybirthday (sic).''