Naomi Campbell has paid tribute to Iman on her birthday.

The model turned 62 on Tuesday (25.07.17), and was flooded by heartfelt messages from her friends and fellow catwalk icons on her special day, which saw Naomi Campbell credit the star as being the ultimate ''epitome of elegance'' throughout her career and for many more years to come.

Alongside a picture of Iman from a previous photoshoot, which was shared on Naomi's Instagram account, she wrote: ''#happybirthday to the #Queen @the_real_iman this is your day and wishing you Tons of love blessings to a lady that has always been the #epitome of elegance there ever was and will ever be . (sic).''

The 47-year-old supermodel has also admitted she will ''cherish every moment'' she has shared with Iman over the years together.

She explained: ''I cherish every moment we have had over the years your wisdom , wittiness , great sense of humor . There is no OTHER !! (sic).''

And Naomi has admitted Iman - who was married to the late David Bowie, who tragically passed away last year, for 24 years after they tied the knot in 1992 - has ''inspired'' her and has ''led the way'' for her and other models to follow.

Her post concluded: ''You inspire us all . And led the way !! I love you always . #blessed day#therealdeal#forevergrateful #icon #legend#blackexcellence (sic).''

But Naomi wasn't the only star to reach out to Iman - whose full name is Zara Mohamed Abdulmajid - on her special day as 38-year-old actress Rosario Dawson also commemorated her birthday with a sweet message on social media.

Rosario shared an image of Iman beside the quote ''Old age is not for sissies.''

The 'Seven Pounds' star captioned the post: ''I kneel before the alter of the GODDESS and I am exalted...! #Queen

Happy Birthday @the_real_iman! #icelebrateyoualways (sic).''