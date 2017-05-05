Naomi Campbell has to take more care with her hair after years of extensions ruined her locks.

The 46-year-old supermodel has admitted she ''lost all'' of her hair because she wore false pieces, and ever since the beauty blunder she has vowed to be ''more careful'' with her dark tresses and experiment with ''different things'' and alternative methods that are better for her hair from now.

Speaking about her beauty hacks to ES magazine, the catwalk icon said: ''I do take care of my hair now, because I lost all of it with extensions. I am more careful and I do different things.

''Yes [it grew back]. Thank God.''

And the fashion muse is open to wearing wigs because she claims ''everybody in the world'' adorns them.

She added: ''Everybody in the world wears wigs. It doesn't matter any more.''

Naomi has hinted she is not adverse to trying different treatments and procedures, and if she ever wanted to have fillers she would do it and pay for it herself.

She said: ''I do what I want, or whatever the job calls for.

''If I want to do anything to myself I go pay for it and do it. If I want to do it, I do it. It's like if I want to get eyelashes, I get them.''

However the star is unlikely going to go under the knife because she is always complementing on her youthful looking skin, which she has credited her mother Valerie's ''good genes'' for.

She said: ''People always say 'Oh my God, you don't look your age' and they look at my mum, and my mum's got good genes.''

Although the mogul has boasted over three decades at the helm of the fashion industry, she has ''never'' modelled in a beauty campaign, which she has claimed is due to her race.

She said: ''I've never done one for anyone. People say 'oh you've got beautiful skin' and yet I've never done one. You know why.''