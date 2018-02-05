Naomi Campbell is not body confident.

The 47-year-old supermodel admitted she would never strip for a selfie because she feels uncomfortable flashing her flesh and feels awkward when she wears ''tight'' clothes.

Discussing the likes of Kim Kardashian West posting nude selfies on their social media accounts, she said: ''That's them. That's what they want to do. Personally, I couldn't do that, I can do it in a picture [for my work].

''As a personal picture, I have always been self-conscious of my body.

''When I first got to New York and I was, you know, I could never wear hot pants on the street. If I wore something tight, I would have to have a cardigan around my waist just to cover my back, that's just how I always felt.''

And Naomi admitted she even used to feel ''uncomfortable'' if she wore skimpy underwear in photoshoots when she first began her career.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Good Morning Britain', she said: ''It took me for years to get comfortable doing lingerie I felt so uncomfortable.''

Meanwhile, Naomi recently spoke out about the racist abuse she received at the age of just five.

She said: ''I remember when I was five a little boy with red hair called me the 'N-word'.''

Even at that young an age Naomi knew the word was ''wrong'' and she wasn't willing to simply ''accept'' the insult and she defended herself.

She said: ''And at five I know this was wrong, I am not going to accept this and I fought back. It's not acceptable. It's not acceptable anywhere in the world.''